Kerry Katona recalls 'belittling' This Morning interview and says show 'needs to go'

Kerry Katona has said This Morning “needs to go” after revealing she felt suicidal following her own “belittling” interview on the programme.

The former Atomic Kitten star spoke out as speculation continues over the future of the ITV show after the departure of presenter Phillip Schofield, who has admitted to having an affair with a much younger ITV staff member.

Katona was on the programme in 2008 and slurred her words as she chatted to Schofield and Fern Britton, sparking claims she was intoxicated.