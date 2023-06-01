Quantum Health Coach Nathan Walz How Bad Light Makes Us Sick & Tired & Why Good Light Gets Us Better

In this episode, we hear firsthand the negative impacts of artificial light and the ways good light can improve our health with quantum health coach Nathan Walz.

After the first 10 years of his corporate career in DC, Nathan realized he had begun to burnout.

He had less energy than before, increasing brain fog, difficulties sleeping, and indigestion.

Eventually he found himself at a functional medicine practitioner who tested him for Lyme disease, and the test came back positive.

He tried many supplements and antibiotics prescribed by the functional practitioner, but started to get even sicker.

Then, he discovered Jack Cruz online, adding cold therapy and an epi paleo diet to his regimen, amazed when he began to feel largely better within only 3 weeks.

Although he was improving, there was still one piece missing - good light.