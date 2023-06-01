Russia - Ukraine War: Will Chechens be sent to frontline after Wagner's withdrawal? | Oneindia News

The Russia-Ukraine war seems set for the entry of a different entity after the reported withdrawal of Wagner troops from Bakhmut.

According to the reports, Fighters from Russia’s Chechnya region under the command of leader Ramzan Kadyrov have likely been ordered to take a leading role in the fighting in Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War…i.e the ISW, a Washington, DC-based think tank, has said in its latest report today that Russian military commanders have most likely ordered the Chechens into battle following the withdrawal of Wagner Group mercenary forces from the destroyed city of Bakhmut.

So far, Chechen fighters have primarily operated in areas behind the front line following their involvement in the Bloody battles in Ukraine’s cities of Mariupol and Severodonetsk .According to the ISW, Kadyrov has claimed that his forces have received new orders and they would be soon deploying to “active combat activities” to “liberate” a series of settlements after assuming responsibility for the front line in Ukraine’s southeast Donetsk region, which includes the contested city of Bakhmut.

Kadyrov said that Chechen special forces were preparing for offensive operations ahead of Ukraine’s expected counteroffensive to reclaim territory from Russian forces.

Reports of the possible return of Chechen forces to offensive operations come amid intensifying shelling of the border region of Russia’s Belgorod, where authorities have begun evacuating children from the districts of Shebekino and Graivoron.

