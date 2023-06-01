Restoring Creation: Part 27: Trees, Plants & The Garden of Eden. Third Day
Many read only Genesis 2 without it&apos;s witnesses and assume the Garden of Eden was planted in the 2nd Week of Creation.

This is not the case and we should never read Genesis 2 as a continuation except for Eve&apos;s part later in the chapter.

We will chart that soon and it will be clear.

Find out what Jubilees calls the 4 Great Works of the Third Day.

However, what is the Garden of Eden?

Most scholars do not know.

Where is it located?

Scholars certainly don&apos;t have a clue.

How is it out of sight to anyone today?

Did you know the Garden word in Hebrew is actually &quot;enclosed garden&quot; not necessarily just garden alone in definition.

Watch, test and learn.

Yah Bless.