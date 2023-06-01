Sudan: Military tanks shell poor area south of Khartoum; Massive loss of lives | Oneindia News

19 people have been killed and 106 more injured in shelling at a market in a poor area south of Khartoum.

Six tank shells were fired from al-Shajara, one of the few areas the army controls in Khartoum, and targeted the neighbourhood of Mayo, an area that is not known to be near any military target.

Mayo is a poor area populated mostly by people who have not been able to afford to leave the capital city since the beginning of the war between the Sudanese army and their paramilitary rival the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on 15 April.

Almost 90% of Khartoum is controlled by the RSF.

The Sudanese Doctors’ Union say that 36 of those injured are in immediate need of life-saving surgeries.

The union has also said that the number of injuries is still rising and that local hospitals are overwhelmed with the number of cases.

This situation has also been exacerbated by the lack of medical personnel.

