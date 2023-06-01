Freddie Mercury’s handwritten working drafts for Queen’s biggest hits are going to auction

Nearly 32 years after his death, Freddie Mercury’s unseen handwritten working drafts for Queen’s biggest hits are being exhibited and sold at auction.
Nearly 32 years after his death, Freddie Mercury’s unseen handwritten working drafts for Queen’s biggest hits are being exhibited and sold at auction.
A trove of Freddie Mercury's previously unseen handwritten draft lyrics for some of Queen's biggest hits went on show Thursday in..
LONDON: A trove of Freddie Mercury's previously unseen handwritten draft lyrics for some of Queen's biggest hits goes on show..