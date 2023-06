Phillip Schofield replacement announced for soap awards

Phillip Schofield will be replaced by former Loose Women presenter Jane McDonald as host of the British Soap Awards this weekend, whilst ITV have asked a barrister to carry out an external review into the broadcaster, following Schofield’s departure from This Morning and the broadcaster.

Report by Jonesia.

