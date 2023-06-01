Mount Everest Rescue: Nepali Sherpa saves Malaysian Climber in ‘death zone’ rescue | Oneindia News

A Malaysian climber was miraculously saved from the ‘death zone’ of Mount Everest in a very rare rescue.

Gelje Sherpa, 30, was guiding a Chinese client to the 8,849 metre (29,032 feet) Everest summit on May 18 when he saw the Malaysian climber clinging to a rope and shivering from extreme cold in the area called the "death zone", where temperatures can dip to minus 30 degrees Celsius (86F) or lower.

Nepali sherpa guide hauled him down from below the summit of Mount Everest thereby rescuing him.

