MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 6.1.23 @12pm: GOP LEADERS SELL US OUT, BIDEN WINS BIG IN DEBT DEAL

Debt Deal Passes, Kevin McCarthy breaks all of his promises- Full analysis of what this means for the future- Pence and Christie hop into GOP race in attempt to hurt Trump-Biden corruption scandal intensifies as FBI covers for him-Weapons we sent to Ukraine now being used by the Mexican cartel because…of course- The Supreme court rules in favor of the IRS over you- Big city Democrats begin to turn on each other- Anheuser Bush has a shocking new Pride Month strategy - MikeCrispi.com for more