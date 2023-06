PM: Ukraine's rightful place is in Nato

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says Ukraine's "rightful place" is in Nato, adding the UK will continue to back the country for years to come.

His comments come during the European Political Community summit in Moldova, where he met President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders.

Report by Alibhaiz.

