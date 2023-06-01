Losing Friends As You Grow? With David Cowan & Catherine Edwards

People have been experiencing so many shifts in their personal relationships, and the last 3 years have made this process even more apparent.

David and Catherine discuss how to deal with losing friends as you grow.

Is it always the case that you will lose your friends if you improve your life?

What are the lessons/opportunities for growth in this process?

Is it better to be lonely than around friends who are holding you back?

How does the internet impact our 'modern' friendships?

Comparing friends letting you go and visa versa!

Is a small friendship group, and loneliness inevitable as you grow?