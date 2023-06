Live From the Bunker 598: Another One Gone | Comic Book Resources Gets Overhauled

CBR, formerly known as Comic Book Resources, is the latest pop culture media site to get restructured.

It was announced this week that the company will be going through a major overhaul.

Many of the executives are gone, and the corporate entity what owns it has a new direction to go.

Will "CBR" still stand for "Comic Book Resources" when the dust settles?