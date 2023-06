Your Coming Summer of Blackouts - In The Tank #400

The Heartland Institute's Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, and Justin Haskins are joined by the Center of the American Experiment's Isaac Orr for episode 400 of the In The Tank Podcast.

A new batch of regulations imposed by the Biden Administration are going to result in more strain on the already taxed energy grid.

With the summer heat coming, should we brace ourselves for waves of black and brownouts?

How crippling to our energy grid will these new regulations be?