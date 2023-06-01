The CONVERGENCE of The BEAST System!!!

June 1st, 2023 LIVE!!!
The Bible tells us about a man who will become the greatest and most convincing leader of all time.
Much power will be given to him, and he will create a system that will force the world into complying with his demands to be worshipped.
The many who mistook him for their messiah will wake up to realize they made a terrible mistake, but by that time the world will have changed forever and the judgement of God has officially commenced on a world that has rejected Him.
We see signs that this is coming so we'll talk about those things today!!!
Get Ready, because we'll be running fast!!!