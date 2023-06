💥 Wake Up Canada! It's Confirmed, Trudeau Has Signed Away MORE of Our Human Rights and Sovereignty To the World Economic

While Canadians were distracted by COVID, the Liberal government signed a World Economic Forum-initiated Charter that will facilitate agile ‘rule-making’ outside of Parliament: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/leslyn-lewis-reveals-trudeau-signed-canada-onto-world-economic-forum-charter-in-2020/