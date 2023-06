Truth Hurts #46 - They/Them are Behind the Pride "Demon" Month Shirt

On this episode, Jake and gang discuss a trans activist who is behind the viral PriDEMONth shirt and how the LGBT community is embracing satanism more and more these days.

Also discussed, the betrayal by Congress to drive us $4 Trillion more in debt.

AND...if you live in Minnesota, you will be paying for free college tuition of illegal immigrants.