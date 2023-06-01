LFA 6.1.23 @5pm: BANNON SAYS PRIMARY MTG & JORDAN!

Biden falling down again - Desantis fails in Iowa as Trump rallies - Steve Bannon says it's time to primary Jim Jordan and MTG - Lindsey Graham is upset money isn't going to Ukraine in debt bill - Senate votes to overturn Biden's debt forgiveness - Director Wray is digging himself deep - JP Morgan downgrades Target - Desantis can't get big crowds so spreads misinformation about Trump crowds - Kari Lake and other AZ fighters force top Maricopa County official to quit - Trump's response to Biden falling - Kari Lake has a new song?