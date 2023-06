Farworld Pioneers playthrough pt. 3

Farworld Pioneers is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam, and coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on June 14, 2023.

Watch the action-packed launch trailer for Farworld Pioneers for another look at this 2D, open-world, sci-fi sandbox featuring PVP and PVE.

In Farworld Pioneers, embark on an adventure of survival and exploration, build and manage colonies on alien planets and recruit AI survivors with unique personalities and skills.