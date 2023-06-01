What Does the Debt Ceiling Mean to the Economy - Greg Arthur, Andy Tanner

Guest host, Greg Arthur, and Rich Dad wealth expert Andy Tanner discuss the debt ceiling and its economic impact.

They provide foundational information on the debt ceiling, its history, and the role of Congress and the Federal Reserve in fiscal and monetary policies.

They also emphasize the importance of financial education and making informed decisions when investing.

Andy Tanner explains the benefits of a market crash for investors and advises them to focus on buying assets that cash flow well.

All three caution listeners to not blindly follow their advice and to get financial education before investing.