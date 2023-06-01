The Patriot Party Podcast I 2460097 Again?! I Live at 6pm EST

Tune in at 6pm EST for the latest news and truths.

Help!

Joe's fallen and he can't get up!

Perhaps it's the fault of all the people warning him to be careful... since they're blaming the rise in heart attacks on anti-vaxer warnings, why not?

The debt deal passed the house and now it's in the senate... will it pass in time to avert disaster?

Does it even matter at this point?

Check out our featured sponsor - My Pillow - and check out their warehouse sale!

You can still get a great night's sleep even as the world burns with promo code DEFIANT at www.mypillow.com and www.mystore.com