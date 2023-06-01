The Patriot Party Podcast I 2460097 Again?! I Live at 6pm EST
Tune in at 6pm EST for the latest news and truths.

Help!

Joe&apos;s fallen and he can&apos;t get up!

Perhaps it&apos;s the fault of all the people warning him to be careful... since they&apos;re blaming the rise in heart attacks on anti-vaxer warnings, why not?

The debt deal passed the house and now it&apos;s in the senate... will it pass in time to avert disaster?

Does it even matter at this point?

