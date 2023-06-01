LIVE: How Should Christians Respond to the Illegal Immigration Crisis? - 6/1/2023

Jaden Heard, Kerrigan Skelly, and Micah Messer sit down to discuss how Christians are called to respond to illegal immigration from a Biblical perspective and how that looks from a political application.

Jaden Heard is the host of Let It Be Heard, the latest show on Right Side Broadcasting, a member of TPUSA, and a national ambassador for Students for Life.

Micah Messer is the Production Manager at Right Side Broadcasting.

Previously, Micah Messer served in the Army National Guard and Law Enforcement; he is also a former candidate for State Representative in District 38 in Alabama.

Pastor Kerrigan Skelly is the founder of Pin Point Evangelism, Kerrigan has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Religious Education from Louisiana College, with a Minor in Religion.