The Machine (2023)🚨SPOILER WARNING🚨Review LIVE | Movies Merica | 6.1.23

The Machine (2023) Review | Movies Merica | 6.1.23

You may not know comedian Bert Kreischer but you don’t have to in order to watch this action comedy based on a true story involving the Russian mob.

In this no gut, no glory movie, Kreischer plays himself, a comedian whose calling card is taking off his shirt and showing his gut during his shows.

However, his past with the Russian mob comes back to bite him when they kidnap him to Russia and threaten his daughter.

He has to help them find an object he stole when he was younger or else.

That’s when the nutso action and comedy begin.

Is it worth putting down the Russian dressing for and heading to the theater?

Check out this spoiler-free review to find out!