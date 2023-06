Forks Sports Highway – “Forks Sports Highway – “Lord Stanley's Cup, Donny Schatz WoO in Town“

On today's Forks Sports Highway we wrap up NBA and NHL conference finals coverage and preview the NBA Finals matchup of Denver Nuggets vs.

Miami Heat and the NHL Stanley Cup Finals of Floriday Panthers vs.

Vegas Golden Knights.

We then build on the Dirty Thursday anticipation for the dirt racing action of the World of Outlaws in Grand Forks this Friday, break down Grant Nelson withdrawing from NBA draft to go back to NDSU, and so much in local, college, and pro sports.