Under the radar: Postnatal depression in fathers | HBR Talk 263

Change of plan this week, as our attention was drawn to a more hidden and equally serious issue: Postnatal depression in fathers.

Tonight we’re going to go over an article on the subject and discuss its implications, along with what friends and family can do to support dads who may be experiencing this phenomenon.

We’ll return in future weeks to the topics we were discussing last week, but want to touch on this because it’s an topic our listeners may not have previously encountered.