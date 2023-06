Nebraska Legislature wraps up early after a session dominated by filibusters

It is safe to say that most of the senators, from the experienced multi-term lawmakers down to the freshman in their first session, think this session was unlike any other they had seen in the Legislature.

“As a senior member of the Legislature, now wrapping up my ninth year of service, there is no doubt that this session was challenging,” said Sen.

Danielle Conrad.

If you had to describe the 2023 session in one word, that word would be “filibuster”.