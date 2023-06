RFK Jr. FLIP FLOPS on Roger Waters, AOC Triggered by Parody Account, Tara Reade Moves to Russia

On this stream: RFK Jr. defended Roger Waters from ludicrous accusations of bigotry, and then walked back his defense - AOC Tweets about a parody account that hit a bit too close to home - Tara Reade seeks to relocate to Russia - Rob Reiner hits new low with laughably ricidulous Tweet - and more...