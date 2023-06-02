Oppenheimer Movie - Behind The Scenes - Shooting For IMAX

Oppenheimer Movie - Behind The Scenes - Shooting For IMAX - Plot Synopsis: Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J.

Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer.

Oscar-winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Academy Award-nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Oppenheimer also stars Oscar-winner Rami Malek and reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar-nominated actor, writer and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh.

The cast includes Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich and Matthew Modine.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J.

Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J.

Sherwin.

Directed by Christopher Nolan starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, Jason Clarke, Emma Dumont, Matthias Schweighofer, Gustaf Skarsgard, Alex Wolff, Tony Goldwyn, Gary Oldman, Olivia Thirlby, Casey Affleck release date July 21, 2023 (in theaters and IMAX)