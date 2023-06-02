The secret to making new friends as an adult | Marisa G. Franco

Making friends as an adult can feel like a baffling obstacle course.

Why was it so much easier to connect as kids?

To help you find well-rounded and fulfilling friendships, psychologist Marisa Franco discusses science-backed tips on how to make (and keep) friends, like the optimism-inducing "acceptance prophecy" and the shame-reducing "theory of chums." Learn more about the power of platonic love and how it can help you experience the full richness and complexity of who you are.

