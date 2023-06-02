The new Volkswagen Touareg R-Line Driving Video

Volkswagen is upgrading the third generation of the Touareg with extensive improvements: the suspension as well as the display and operating concept of the full-size SUV have been revised, and the front and rear design have been sharpened.

Particularly striking features are the newly developed HD matrix headlights at the front and the LED taillights, which are realised as a light strip.

For the first time in Germany it incorporates a red-illuminated Volkswagen logo.

Presales will begin tomorrow on Thursday, 25 May.

Prices start from €69,200.