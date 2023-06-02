Škoda Enyaq Coupé L&K Exterior Design

Škoda Auto is completing the top end of its all-electric SUV series by launching the new Enyaq L&K.

Steeped in Škoda tradition, this variant named after the Czech car company’s founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement is distinguished by specific exterior and interior design features and comes with a particularly comprehensive range of standard equipment.

There are extensive technical upgrades, as well.

The rear-wheel-drive Enyaq L&K 85 and the Enyaq L&K 85x with all-wheel drive deliver a system output of 285 PS (210 kW).

They offer an increased range of up to 354 miles (570 kilometres) on the WLTP cycle along with battery charging times – from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes.

The Enyaq L&K is the first Škoda model to feature a new User interface for enhanced ease of use, with updated graphics that reflect the new Škoda CI.