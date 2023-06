Scottish Island celebrates 50-year study of red deer

The Scottish west coast Island, Isle of Rum, has celebrated 50 years of research into a red deer population which has become the world's longest study of deer.

An estimated 1,000 deer live on the remote island, of which 250 have been studied by the University of Edinburgh over the past five decades.

