Is This Another Cover Up To Help Biden?

Fter a confidential human source claimed then-Vice President Joe Biden agreed to accept money from a foreign national to affect policy decisions, FBI agents used what’s called an FD-1023 form to record the allegation.

Now FBI Director Christopher Wray is defying a May 3 congressional subpoena to provide this form.

On Tuesday, in response to Wray’s refusal to hand over the documents, Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer announced the House will move to hold the FBI director in contempt of Congress.