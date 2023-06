Don’t Eat This Before Bed

Good sleep is important for your health.

Here are some foods that sleep experts would avoid before bedtime.

If you enjoy a spicy snack before bed, that could be what is keeping you awake.

Michael Breus of The Sleep Doctor told Huffpost why, “Capsaicin is thought to raise body temperature, which interferes with comfortable sleep.” Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.