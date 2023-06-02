Octopath Traveler 2 - Infernal Castle

The gloves come off.

As my levels are quickly spiraling out of control, I opt to tackle the hardest dungeon of the game and plan to take on the 3rd strongest boss while I am still close to its level.

However, due to bad luck the boss accidentally unleashes Temenos's true power, and you can see why he is the strongest magic user in the game.

Sadly, this is still with me holding back some as there are ways to go even higher than you see here.

Perhaps the cameo from the previous game deserved a little better...