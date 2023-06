Amazing Discovery Unearthed by Garbageman’s Intuition

In the hilltop village of San Casciano dei Bagni, South Tuscany, approximately two dozen bronze statues were discovered amidst the ruins of an ancient spa buried deep in the muddy ground.

The discovery was made by a retired garbage man and an amateur local historian named Stefano Petrini.

Yair Ben-Dor has more.