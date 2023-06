Crown Chats ~ Don't Go There!

As believers, we have been given a Christ like-mind.

Throughout the day we will start to think of things in our life past, present, and future.

How we think about these things will determine whose mind we are using.

If we feel fear, doubt, hopelessness, or any negative emotion we probably arent using Christ's mind.

We need to stop those thoughts and redirect them immediately.

Where the mind goes so does our faith.