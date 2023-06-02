UNGOVERNED 6.02.23 @10am: BIDEN FALLS! JOE TAKES NASTY SPILL AT USAF GRADUATION!

We're back in COLOR just in time to laugh at another MONUMENTAL BLUNDER from Sleepy Joe Biden and a reaction from "Trump." Despite Elon Musk's empty assurances, The Daily Wire's "What Is a Woman" had its visibility LIMITED on Twitter and was labeled as HATEFUL CONDUCT.

Fidelity says Twitter's value has plummeted to just ONE THIRD of what Musk bought it for.

Contempt of Congress proceedings may very well be on the horizon for FBI Director Wray.

The ATF is "skeptical" of charging Hunter Biden despite dishonesty on firearm background check forms. Millennial voters are continuing the trend of leaning RIGHT with age.