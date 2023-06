The New Barbie Movie Reportedly Used So Much Pink Paint On Set That It Caused An International Shortage

The term I’m a Barbie girl in a Barbie world has new meaning after reports surfaced that the Barbie movie caused an international shortage on pink paint!

Yes there was that much pink on set.

According to Architectural Digest, ​​the movie’s director, Greta Gerwig, wanted to create “authentic artificiality” for the Barbie movie, so she requested everything to be hand-painted instead of using CGI.