Pat McAfee Was Given Praise by President Barack Obama Because of His Work on College GameDay

Pat McAfee became a full-time cohost on ESPN's iconic College GameDay in 2022, but it was a few years earlier when he realized just how popular the Saturday morning staple is with sports fans.

During an appearance on this week’s SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, McAfee recalled a story about the most powerful man in the world at the time reaching out to compliment the former NFL punter.