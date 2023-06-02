LOUD MAJORITY 6.02.23 @1pm:WASHINGTON DC HOLD CHILD-ONLY PRIDE PARADE

Washington DC has announced it will be holding a Gay Pride Parade for children.

Pet Smart is joining the Pride Month nonsense, because everyone should feel open to celebrate their Gay Cat.

Minnesota will give Free College tution to illegals.

The Senate passes the Debt Ceiling bill.

Joe Biden Smashes his head on Marine One just hours after falling in front of the Air Force.

Senator Diane Feinstein doesn't understand why Kamala Harris is the President of the Senate.

And we Americans really need to start having more kids... so get to work this weekend everyone.