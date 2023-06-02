Mexican police uncover 45 bags of human body parts

Forty-five bags containing human remains with characteristics matching seven missing call center staff has been discovered in a ravine in a suburb of Guadalajara, according to the state prosecutor’s office in Jalisco.

The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office investigating the deaths said it has preliminary information that the body parts “match the physical characteristics of some of the young people missing employees of the call center.” Seven call center employees were reported missing between May 20 and 22 in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara, in western Mexico.