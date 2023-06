Sneak Peek at Avantgardey on the Next America’s Got Talent

Here's your sneak peek at Avantgardey's audition on the NBC talent competition series America’s Got Talent Season 18 Episode 2.

America’s Got Talent Judges: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel America’s Got Talent Host: Terry Crews Stream America’s Got Talent Season 18 May 30, 2023 Peacock!