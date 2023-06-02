Mike Pence Will Not Face Criminal Charges in Classified Document Probe

According to a DOJ letter obtained by CNN, the investigation into whether Pence mishandled classified documents by bringing them to his home has been closed.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department’s National Security Division have conducted an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information, Department of Justice, via letter to Pence's attorney.

Based on the results of that investigation, no criminal charges will be sought, Department of Justice, via letter to Pence's attorney.

However, the DOJ is still looking into the manor in which classified documents were handled by Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

A special counsel has been appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in each of those investigations.

Both Pence and Biden immediately contacted the National Archives and cooperated with authorities when documents were discovered and their respective residences.

Trump, on the other hand, refused to hand the documents over, which resulted in a subpoena and court-authorized FBI search.

The end of the investigation into Pence comes as the former vice president is reportedly scheduled to announce his 2024 White House bid next week.

He will take part in a town hall with CNN on June 7