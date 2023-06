King Charles Praises Romania for Helping ‘Our Ukrainian Friends’

His Majesty met with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at a Palace in Bucharest.

At the reception ceremony King Charles gave a speech.

Romania has taken in over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since the start of the war.

Report by Gracex.

