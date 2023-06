Rosie Repossesses Her Own Home & Evicts Land Pirates

On Friday 21 April 2023, just after 9:00am, four land pirates banged on the door of 59 Southgate Street in Bury St Edmunds, demanding that the owner, Rosie Copeland, give up possession of her home to them and claiming that they had the right to use force to take the property, under the purported authority of a forged High Court Writ of Possession and a fraudulently registered mortgage.