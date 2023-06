The Next Generation Of Su-34 Fullback Supersonic Bomber for Russian Air force

The Russian Aerospace Forces have received a fresh batch of Su-34 frontline fighter bombers from the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, a division of the state tech behemoth Rostec), a statement from the UAC press office on June 1 revealed.

Russia has extensively deployed this aircraft in the ongoing war.

The statement announcing the recent delivery emphasized, Su-34 frontline bombers are a major part of the Russian frontline aviation’s strike power