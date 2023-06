What’s in a name: Nikola Jokic, Nikola Jovic to square off in Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals

It’s not a typo, and it’s not a prank.

The NBA Finals series between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will feature players with strikingly similar names: Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Miami’s Nikola Jovic.

Both are of Serbian descent, though Jovic was born in the United Kingdom.