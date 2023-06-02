27 Kids Go Missing In Cleveland; McCarthy's Disastrous Debt Ceiling Deal Headline News 6/2/23

Weekly News Report- Wow, lots to cover in this week's top news stories, but in a nail-biting snoozefest (that actually has major societal implications), Congress agreed to an unlimited debt ceiling for two years- McCarthy caved.

Then, what is going on in Cleveland?

Officials are looking for answers as 27 children go missing over a 2-week period.

Is AI really controllable?

Questions arise after an AI military simulation saw the program turn on the control operator to take him out.

All of that and much more ahead in this week's Headline News!