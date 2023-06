IMF Worried of a Systemic Bank Collapse! ft. Rafi Farber

In this video, Rafi dives into the alarming conclusions drawn by the IMF in their recent article, revealing their deep concerns about the future of the global banking system.

Rafi analyzes the transcript and sheds light on the IMF's worries, comparing them to their optimistic stances before the 2008 financial crisis.

Rafi examines monetary policy, rising wages, poverty alleviation measures, and the potential risks lurking in the Treasury market.