Morning Manna - June 02, 2023

My favorite topics to study and talk about are my Heavenly Father, my Savior Jesus Christ, my Comforter the Holy Spirit, the Kingdom of God, the Second Coming of Jesus, eternity in New Jerusalem, and faith.

Faith is a fascinating subject.

What is it?

It is a substance in Heaven.

Its real stuff.

The Bible says faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.

You can do a lot in this life with faith.

You will not need faith after you leave this world.

Faith is for today, the here and now.

All of us need to know what faith can do for us and how we can use it.

I have a simple faith formula.

It’s a 3 step process.

There are 3 faith principles you need to embed in your brain.